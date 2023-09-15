Colfax Ridgeview's powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Fisher 50-18 on Sept. 15 in Illinois football.

Last season, Colfax Ridgeview and Fisher faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Fisher High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Fisher squared off with Kentland South Newton in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.