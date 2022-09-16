Colfax Ridgeview blanks Fisher 1-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Colfax Ridgeview squeeze Fisher 1-0 in a shutout performance for an Illinois high school football victory on September 16.
The Mustangs opened a tight 1-0 gap over the Bunnies at the intermission.
Both teams were shutout in the first, third and fourth quarters.
Recently on September 2 , Colfax Ridgeview squared off with Villa Grove in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
