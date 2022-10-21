Coal City staggers Streator with resounding performance 41-14

Coal City flexed its muscle and floored Streator 41-14 on October 21 in Illinois football.
Coal City drew first blood by forging a 14-8 margin over Streator after the first quarter.
The Coalers opened a monstrous 35-8 gap over the Bulldogs at halftime.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
