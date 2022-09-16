Coal City shoots past Herscher with early burst 63-14

Coal City lit up the scoreboard from the start in a 63-14 win over Herscher during this Illinois football game.

Coal City opened with a 21-0 advantage over Herscher through the first quarter.

The Coalers fought to a 49-7 halftime margin at the Tigers' expense.

Coal City stormed to a 56-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Coalers and the Tigers each scored in the final quarter.

