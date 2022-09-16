Coal City shoots past Herscher with early burst 63-14

Coal City lit up the scoreboard from the start in a 63-14 win over Herscher during this Illinois football game.
Coal City opened with a 21-0 advantage over Herscher through the first quarter.
The Coalers fought to a 49-7 halftime margin at the Tigers' expense.
Coal City stormed to a 56-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Coalers and the Tigers each scored in the final quarter.
Last season, Coal City and Herscher squared off with September 17, 2021 at Herscher High School last season. For more, click here.
Recently on September 2 , Coal City squared off with Kankakee Bishop McNamara in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
