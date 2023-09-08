An early dose of momentum helped Coal City to a 55-6 runaway past Streator for an Illinois high school football victory at Coal City High on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Coal City a 14-0 lead over Streator.

The Coalers' offense steamrolled in front for a 41-6 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Coal City stormed to a 48-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Coalers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Coal City and Streator played in a 41-14 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Coal City faced off against Morris and Streator took on East Peoria on Aug. 25 at Streator High School.

