 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Coal City refuses to yield in shutout of Lisle 31-0

  • 0

Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Coal City stopped Lisle to the tune of a 31-0 shutout in Illinois high school football on September 23.

Last season, Coal City and Lisle faced off on September 24, 2021 at Coal City High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on September 9, Lisle faced off against Braidwood Reed-Custer and Coal City took on Wilmington on September 9 at Wilmington High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Metamora dispatches Morton 38-21

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Metamora still prevailed 38-21 against Morton during this Illinois football game.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Normal West coach Nathan Fincham

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News