 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Coal City outclasses East Alton-Wood River 22-6

  • 0

Coal City dumped East Alton-Wood River 22-6 on October 29 in Illinois football.

The first quarter gave Coal City an 8-6 lead over East Alton-Wood River.

Coal City breathed fire to a 22-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and fourth quarters.

Recently on October 14, Coal City squared off with Braidwood Reed-Custer in a football game. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News