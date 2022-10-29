Coal City outclasses East Alton-Wood River 22-6

Coal City dumped East Alton-Wood River 22-6 on October 29 in Illinois football.
The first quarter gave Coal City an 8-6 lead over East Alton-Wood River.
Coal City breathed fire to a 22-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad could muster points in the second and fourth quarters.
