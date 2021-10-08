 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Coal City mauls Peotone in strong showing 28-6

  • 0

Coal City left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Peotone 28-6 in Illinois high school football action on October 8.

Coal City darted in front of Peotone 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Coalers' reign showed as they carried a 28-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

Both offenses seemed to run out of gas with neither able to generate points in the second and fourth quarters.

Recently on September 24 , Coal City squared up on Lisle in a football game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Chicago's Anderson, after Game 2 ALDS loss to Houston, 'We know things will get better'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News