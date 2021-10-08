Coal City mauls Peotone in strong showing 28-6

Coal City left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Peotone 28-6 in Illinois high school football action on October 8.

Coal City darted in front of Peotone 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Coalers' reign showed as they carried a 28-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

Both offenses seemed to run out of gas with neither able to generate points in the second and fourth quarters.

