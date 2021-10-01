Coal City flies high over Manteno 42-14

Yes, Coal City looked superb in beating Manteno, but no autographs please after its 42-14 victory in Illinois high school football action on October 1.
The Coalers opened with a 28-7 advantage over the Panthers through the first quarter.
Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 28-7.
Coal City enjoyed a monstrous margin over Manteno with a 35-7 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
It was a nail-biter in the fourth quarter when Coal City and Manteno both had the scoreboard blinking in a 42-14 knot.
Recently on September 17 , Coal City squared up on Herscher in a football game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.