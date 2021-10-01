 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Coal City flies high over Manteno 42-14

  • 0

Yes, Coal City looked superb in beating Manteno, but no autographs please after its 42-14 victory in Illinois high school football action on October 1.

The Coalers opened with a 28-7 advantage over the Panthers through the first quarter.

Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 28-7.

Coal City enjoyed a monstrous margin over Manteno with a 35-7 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

It was a nail-biter in the fourth quarter when Coal City and Manteno both had the scoreboard blinking in a 42-14 knot.

Recently on September 17 , Coal City squared up on Herscher in a football game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Andy Dalton says knee is feeling better

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News