Coal City flies high over Manteno 42-14

Yes, Coal City looked superb in beating Manteno, but no autographs please after its 42-14 victory in Illinois high school football action on October 1.

The Coalers opened with a 28-7 advantage over the Panthers through the first quarter.

Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 28-7.

Coal City enjoyed a monstrous margin over Manteno with a 35-7 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

It was a nail-biter in the fourth quarter when Coal City and Manteno both had the scoreboard blinking in a 42-14 knot.

