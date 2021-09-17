Coal City finds a way to knock off Herscher 17-6

Coal City fell behind fast, but not far enough as far as Herscher was concerned, and eventually pocketed a 17-6 win in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 17.

Herscher showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 6-0 advantage over Coal City as the first quarter ended.

Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 6-0.

The Coalers broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 7-6 lead over the Tigers.

