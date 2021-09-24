Coal City collects victory over Lisle 24-12

Coal City grabbed a 24-12 victory at the expense of Lisle on September 24 in Illinois football action.
In recent action on September 10, Coal City faced off against Wilmington and Lisle took on Braidwood Reed-Custer on September 10 at Braidwood Reed-Custer High School. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave Coal City a 7-0 lead over Lisle.
Coal City's offense darted to a 17-12 lead over Lisle at the intermission.
Neither offense could get untracked in a fruitless third quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.