Coal City collects victory over Lisle 24-12

Coal City grabbed a 24-12 victory at the expense of Lisle on September 24 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Coal City a 7-0 lead over Lisle.

Coal City's offense darted to a 17-12 lead over Lisle at the intermission.

Neither offense could get untracked in a fruitless third quarter.

