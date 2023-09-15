Coal City unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Lisle 41-7 Friday in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.

The last time Coal City and Lisle played in a 31-0 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Lisle faced off against Seneca and Coal City took on Canton on Sept. 1 at Coal City High School.

