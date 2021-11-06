 Skip to main content
Close Encounter: Morton nips Morris 28-24

Morton knocked off Morris 28-24 during this Illinois football game.

The Redskins started on steady ground by forging a 14-7 lead over the Potters at the end of the first quarter.

The Redskins came from behind to grab the advantage 17-14 at halftime over the Potters.

Morton broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 21-17 lead over Morris.

The two squads struggled to a draw at the fourth quarter, setting for a 28-24 tie.

Recently on October 22 , Morton squared up on Dunlap in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

