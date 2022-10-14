Clinton delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Macon Meridian 14-6

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Clinton defeated Macon Meridian 14-6 on October 14 in Illinois football.

Both teams were shutout in the first and second quarters.

Clinton moved to a 7-6 bulge over Macon Meridian as the fourth quarter began.

The Maroons avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-0 stretch over the final quarter.

