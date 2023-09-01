Downs Tri-Valley notched a win against Clinton 34-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

The Vikings opened a monstrous 21-0 gap over the Maroons at the intermission.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Maroons rallied with a 14-13 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Vikings prevailed.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.