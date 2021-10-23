Climbing out of trouble: Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op overcomes Decatur Lutheran 40-28

Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op donned the rally caps and found a fit in dropping Decatur Lutheran 40-28 on Saturday in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Lions authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Bearcats 16-6 at the end of the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 22-22 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-22 lead over Decatur Lutheran.

