Clifton Central knocks off Westville 28-21

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Clifton Central defeated Westville 28-21 at Westville High on September 17 in Illinois football action.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.
A halftime tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Clifton Central moved to a 21-14 bulge over Westville as the fourth quarter began.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.
In recent action on September 2, Westville faced off against Watseka and Clifton Central took on Georgetown-Ridge Farm on September 3 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School. For a full recap, click here.
