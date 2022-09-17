Clifton Central knocks off Westville 28-21

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Clifton Central defeated Westville 28-21 at Westville High on September 17 in Illinois football action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Clifton Central moved to a 21-14 bulge over Westville as the fourth quarter began.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

