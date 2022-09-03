Clifton Central finds its footing in sprinting past Georgetown-Ridge Farm 47-6

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clifton Central stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 47-6 win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Clifton Central drew first blood by forging a 34-0 margin over Georgetown-Ridge Farm after the first quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 40-6.

The Comets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Clifton Central and Georgetown-Ridge Farm played in a 60-0 game on September 3, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

