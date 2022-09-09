Clifton Central exerts defensive dominance to doom Fithian Oakwood 39-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Clifton Central followed in snuffing Fithian Oakwood's offense 39-0 in Illinois high school football action on September 9.

Clifton Central fought to a 26-0 intermission margin at Fithian Oakwood's expense.

Clifton Central pulled to a 39-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the first and fourth quarters.

