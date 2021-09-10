 Skip to main content
Clifton Central designs winning blueprint on Fithian Oakwood 26-8

Clifton Central trucked Fithian Oakwood on the road to a 26-8 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 10.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter, leaving the score 14-8 at first quarter.

Clifton Central's offense jumped to a 14-8 lead over Fithian Oakwood at halftime.

Clifton Central moved in front of Fithian Oakwood 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

