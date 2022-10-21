Clean sheet: Rochester doesn't allow Decatur MacArthur a point 49-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Rochester squeeze Decatur MacArthur 49-0 in a shutout performance in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Rochester opened with a 28-0 advantage over Decatur MacArthur through the first quarter.

The Rockets registered a 42-0 advantage at intermission over the Generals.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Rockets added to their advantage with a 7-0 margin in the closing period.

