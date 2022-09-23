 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Clean sheet: Dunlap doesn't allow East Peoria a point 49-0

  • 0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Dunlap as it shut out East Peoria 49-0 during this Illinois football game.

Last season, Dunlap and East Peoria faced off on October 1, 2021 at Dunlap High School. For more, click here.

Recently on September 9 , Dunlap squared off with Pekin in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Metamora dispatches Morton 38-21

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Metamora still prevailed 38-21 against Morton during this Illinois football game.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Normal West coach Nathan Fincham

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News