Clean sheet: Coal City doesn't allow Manteno a point 48-0

Coal City's defense kept Manteno under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 48-0 decision on September 30 in Illinois football action.
Last season, Coal City and Manteno faced off on October 1, 2021 at Manteno High School. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on September 16, Coal City squared off with Herscher in a football game . Click here for a recap
