Clean sheet: Chicago Simeon doesn't allow Chicago Kenwood a point 29-0

Chicago Simeon corralled Chicago Kenwood's offense and never let go to fuel a 29-0 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 8.
Chicago Simeon darted in front of Chicago Kenwood 6-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Wolverines opened a close 14-0 gap over the Broncos at the intermission.
Chicago Simeon roared to a 21-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Wolverines avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via an 8-0 stretch over the final quarter.
In recent action on September 24, Chicago Kenwood faced off against Chicago Morgan Park and Chicago Simeon took on Chicago Curie on September 30 at Chicago Curie High School. For more, click here.
