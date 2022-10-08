Clean sheet: Chicago Simeon doesn't allow Chicago Kenwood a point 29-0

Chicago Simeon corralled Chicago Kenwood's offense and never let go to fuel a 29-0 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 8.

Chicago Simeon darted in front of Chicago Kenwood 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wolverines opened a close 14-0 gap over the Broncos at the intermission.

Chicago Simeon roared to a 21-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wolverines avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via an 8-0 stretch over the final quarter.

