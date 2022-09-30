Clean sheet: Chicago Schurz doesn't allow Chicago Steinmetz a point 38-0

An electrician would've been needed to get Chicago Steinmetz on the scoreboard because Chicago Schurz wouldn't allow it in a 38-0 shutout for an Illinois high school football victory on September 30.

Chicago Schurz drew first blood by forging a 30-0 margin over Chicago Steinmetz after the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Bulldogs, who enjoyed the upper hand in an 8-0 final quarter, too.

