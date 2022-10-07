Clean sheet: Chicago Morgan Park doesn't allow Chicago Brooks College Prep a point 52-0

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Morgan Park's defense was a brick wall that stopped Chicago Brooks College Prep cold, resulting in a 52-0 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7.

In recent action on September 24, Chicago Morgan Park faced off against Chicago Kenwood and Chicago Brooks College Prep took on Chicago Curie on September 23 at Chicago Brooks College Prep. For a full recap, click here.

