Clean sheet: Chicago Hope doesn't allow Calumet City T.F. North a point 43-0

A suffocating defense helped Chicago Hope handle Calumet City T.F. North 43-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 2.
Last season, Chicago Hope and Calumet City T.F. North faced off on September 3, 2021 at Calumet City T.F. North High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.