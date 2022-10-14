Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central tames Pontiac Township's offense 14-0

Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 14-0 verdict over Pontiac Township during this Illinois football game.
Last season, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central and Pontiac Township squared off with October 15, 2021 at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on September 30, Pontiac Township squared off with Tolono Unity in a football game. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.