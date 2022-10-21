Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central takes victory lap past Rantoul Township 52-6

Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central's offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 52-6 win over Rantoul Township during this Illinois football game.
The last time Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central and Rantoul Township played in a 34-13 game on October 22, 2021. For more, click here.
In recent action on October 7, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central faced off against Bloomington Central Catholic and Rantoul Township took on Tolono Unity on October 7 at Tolono Unity High School. For a full recap, click here.
