Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central pours it on Rantoul Township 34-13

Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 34-13 win over Rantoul Township in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 22.
Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters, leaving the score 0-0 at first quarter.
