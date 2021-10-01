Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central mows down Stanford Olympia 54-14

Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Stanford Olympia 54-14 on October 1 in Illinois football.

Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central opened with a 7-0 advantage over Stanford Olympia through the first quarter.

The Grey Ghosts' offense roared to a 54-14 lead over the Spartans at halftime.

No points meant no hope for the Spartans as they could not cut into their deficit in the third and final quarters.

