Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central collects victory over Pontiac Township 34-19

No quarter was granted as Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central blunted Pontiac Township's plans 34-19 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Tough to find an edge early, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central and Pontiac Township fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central's offense jumped to a 14-7 lead over Pontiac Township at the intermission.

Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central's influence showed as it carried a 21-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.