Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central collects victory over Pontiac Township 34-19

No quarter was granted as Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central blunted Pontiac Township's plans 34-19 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Tough to find an edge early, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central and Pontiac Township fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central's offense jumped to a 14-7 lead over Pontiac Township at the intermission.

Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central's influence showed as it carried a 21-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on October 1, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central faced off against Stanford Olympia and Pontiac Township took on Tolono Unity on October 1 at Tolono Unity High School.

