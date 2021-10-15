Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central collects victory over Pontiac Township 34-19

No quarter was granted as Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central blunted Pontiac Township's plans 34-19 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Tough to find an edge early, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central and Pontiac Township fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.
Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central's offense jumped to a 14-7 lead over Pontiac Township at the intermission.
Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central's influence showed as it carried a 21-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on October 1, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central faced off against Stanford Olympia and Pontiac Township took on Tolono Unity on October 1 at Tolono Unity High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.