Chicago Whitney Young flexes defensive muscle to keep Chicago Hubbard off the scoreboard 40-0

Chicago Whitney Young's defense was a brick wall that stopped Chicago Hubbard cold, resulting in a 40-0 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup.
