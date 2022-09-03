 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Westinghouse sets early tone to dominate Chicago Al Raby 46-6

Chicago Westinghouse scored early and often in a 46-6 win over Chicago Al Raby in Illinois high school football on September 3.

Chicago Westinghouse moved in front of Chicago Al Raby 12-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors' offense struck in front for a 26-0 lead over the Raiders at the intermission.

Chicago Westinghouse pulled to a 38-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via an 8-0 stretch over the final quarter.

The last time Chicago Westinghouse and Chicago Al Raby played in a 22-14 game on September 4, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

