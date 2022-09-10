Chicago Westinghouse overwhelms Chicago Curie 44-12

Chicago Westinghouse lit up the scoreboard on September 10 to propel past Chicago Curie for a 44-12 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup

The Warriors' offense roared in front for a 25-6 lead over the Condors at halftime.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Warriors avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 19-6 stretch over the final quarter.

