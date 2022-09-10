 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Westinghouse overwhelms Chicago Curie 44-12

  • 0

Chicago Westinghouse lit up the scoreboard on September 10 to propel past Chicago Curie for a 44-12 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup

The Warriors' offense roared in front for a 25-6 lead over the Condors at halftime.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Warriors avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 19-6 stretch over the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News