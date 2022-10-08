 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Chicago Westinghouse earns narrow win over Chicago Whitney Young 14-13

  • 0

Chicago Westinghouse fans held their breath in an uneasy 14-13 victory over Chicago Whitney Young in Illinois high school football action on October 8.

In recent action on September 24, Chicago Westinghouse faced off against Chicago Clark and Chicago Whitney Young took on Chicago Lane Tech on September 24 at Chicago Whitney Young High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News