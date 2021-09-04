Chicago Westinghouse delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Chicago Al Raby 22-14

Chicago Westinghouse broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Chicago Al Raby 22-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

There was no room for doubt as Chicago Westinghouse added to its advantage with an 8-6 margin in the closing period.

The Warriors' position showed as they carried a 14-8 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors' offense darted to a 6-0 lead over the Raiders at halftime.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

