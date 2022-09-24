Chicago Westinghouse collects skin-tight win against Chicago Clark 34-30

Chicago Westinghouse didn't flinch, finally repelling Chicago Clark 34-30 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 24.
In recent action on September 10, Chicago Clark faced off against Chicago Brooks College Prep and Chicago Westinghouse took on Chicago Curie on September 10 at Chicago Westinghouse. For a full recap, click here.
