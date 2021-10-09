Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science stonewalls Chicago Lake View 40-0

Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science's defense throttled Chicago Lake View, resulting in a shutout win 40-0 in Illinois high school football action on October 9.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.
Recently on October 1 , Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science squared up on Chicago Amundsen in a football game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.