Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science rolls like thunder over Chicago Phoenix Military 34-8

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science turned out the lights on Chicago Phoenix Military 34-8 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 4.
Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters, leaving the score 0-0 at first quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.