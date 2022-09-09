 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science jumps in front fast to dismiss Chicago Mather in convincing tilt 40-26

A swift early pace pushed Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science past Chicago Mather Friday 40-26 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science drew first blood by forging a 27-6 margin over Chicago Mather after the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and third quarters.

The Panthers enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Rangers' 20-13 advantage in the final quarter.

