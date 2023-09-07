Chicago Vocational knocked off Chicago Carver 34-14 for an Illinois high school football victory at Chicago Vocational Career on Sept. 7.

Last season, Chicago Carver and Chicago Vocational squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Chicago Carver Military Academy.

Recently on Aug. 26, Chicago Vocational squared off with Chicago Hyde Park in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

