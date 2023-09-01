Chicago Vocational posted a narrow 26-22 win over Chicago Goode in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Chicago Vocational a 26-22 lead over Chicago Goode.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second, third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Chicago Goode and Chicago Vocational faced off on Oct. 6, 2022 at Chicago Sarah E. Goode Academy.

