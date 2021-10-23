Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville survives taut tilt with Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science 26-24

Mighty close, mighty fine, Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville wore a victory shine after clipping Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science 26-24 at Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville Academy on October 23 in Illinois football action.
Defense ruled the first and third quarters as the Lions and the Panthers were both scoreless.
In recent action on October 14, Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville faced off against Chicago Dunbar and Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science took on Chicago Schurz on October 14 at Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.