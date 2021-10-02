Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville slips past Chicago King 34-32

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville nabbed it to nudge past Chicago King 34-32 during this Illinois football game.

Chicago King started on steady ground by forging a 24-14 lead over Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville at the end of the first quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second and third quarters.

The Lions got the better of the final-quarter scoring 20-8 to finish the game in style.

