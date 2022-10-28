Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville rolls like thunder over Chicago Sullivan 32-6

Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville flexed its muscle and floored Chicago Sullivan 32-6 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 28.
In recent action on October 14, Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville faced off against Chicago Dunbar and Chicago Sullivan took on Chicago Senn on October 15 at Chicago Senn High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
