Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville designs winning blueprint against Chicago King 26-8

Saddled up and ready to go, Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville spurred past Chicago King 26-8 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 22.
The last time Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville and Chicago King played in a 34-32 game on October 2, 2021. Click here for a recap
Recently on September 10 , Chicago King squared off with Chicago Agricultural Science in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
