Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville delivers smashing punch early to dump Chicago Dunbar 50-12

Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Chicago Dunbar 50-12 in Illinois high school football on October 14.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.
In recent action on October 2, Chicago Dunbar faced off against Chicago Hyde Park and Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville took on Chicago King on October 2 at Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
