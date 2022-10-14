Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville blanks Chicago Dunbar in shutout performance 46-0

Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville corralled Chicago Dunbar's offense and never let go to fuel a 46-0 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Last season, Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville and Chicago Dunbar squared off with October 14, 2021 at Chicago Dunbar High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 30, Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville faced off against Chicago Agricultural Science and Chicago Dunbar took on Chicago Hyde Park on October 1 at Chicago Hyde Park Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
