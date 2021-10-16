Chicago UIC College Prep pushes the mute button on Chicago Clemente 20-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Chicago UIC College Prep shutout Chicago Clemente 20-0 on October 16 in Illinois football.
Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Chicago UIC College Prep and Chicago Clemente were both scoreless.
